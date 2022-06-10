Bringing life & curb appeal back into your roof

When will AEP restore your power? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3OjlAMG. She claimed Columbus police targeted her. A jury …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making drinks with Matt and …. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ making cheeseburgers with Matt …. Teen killed in Hilltop stabbing. ‘Grillin and Chillin’ with Matt and Monica.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The power outage has caused a major need for ice at the Franklin County Dog Shelter. To keep the dogs cool, they are giving them ice chips and they are asking the public for bags of ice donations. There are currently 151 dogs housed at the shelter and the heat is […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Upper Arlington father who pleaded guilty last month to three charges connected to an incident at his daughter’s school learned his sentence today in Franklin County Municipal Court. Scott Macre, 43, pleaded guilty in May to one count of inducing panic, obstructing official business,...
When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
BarTrop Plants owner Andres Cardenas ran the extra mile and turned his backyard nursery into a brick-and-mortar. The rare and exotic plant shop moved into 3017 Indianola Ave. in April., and is expected to open its doors to customers in the next couple of months. Cardenas is in the process of building a greenhouse in the basement, and the extra space means a wider variety of tropicals, from affordable houseplants to pricier rare plants.
Some places you just have to see to understand. Ohio Brewing Co. Columbus, which officially opened its restaurant and taproom last month at 421 E. 2nd Ave., is one of those places. Complete with a plethora of Ohio lore and artifacts adorning its walls, in addition to a massive replica...
"Everything that we do is based on nostalgia," says Troy Allen, the founder of Rise Brands, which is responsible for 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, Pins Mechanical Co. and the members-only bar No Soliciting. Rise Brands' latest creation, Weenie Wonder, was inspired by Allen's childhood in Northeast Ohio and family trips to Michigan....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at The Quarry apartment complex said they've been without AC for nearly two months and are concerned about the extreme heat Central Ohio is expecting this week. Shaffer Wright said he moved into the complex in mid-February and realized his heat wasn't working. Once...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex near Mount Vernon will have a place to go overnight to beat the heat. The Central and Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is operating an overnight cooling shelter Tuesday at the Dodge Park Community Center for residents of the complex, which […]
OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
Located in a charming red, yellow and white concrete igloo on Brice Road, Bowzers serves up frankfurters of all kinds (from all-beef to venison to gator) and soft serve ice cream. Open since 2016, the stand has recently added covered outdoor seating and delivery through third-party apps. Bowzers fans can enjoy creative concoctions, with toppings such as Fritos, Slim Jims, ghost pepper cheese and house-made pickled carrots. 2936 Brice Road, Brice, 614-398-0364.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Evacuations are underway at a hotel in downtown Columbus after a person barricaded themselves inside a room claiming to have a "device." Columbus police said someone called 911 around 3:10 p.m. about a suicidal person inside the Sheraton Columbus Hotel at Capitol Square. Once police arrived,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ Main Library has been featured in Fodor’s Travel‘s list of most beautiful libraries in the U.S. The Main Library landed at spot 10, beating out Los Angeles Central Library at 11. Seattle’s Central Public Library was deemed the top spot, with Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, Nashville Public Library […]
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — When the father of a small-town police chief killed in the line of duty was instructed by his homeowners association to take down a Thin Blue Line flag he’d flown for years, he didn’t know where to turn. Frustrated and upset, Thomas DiSario contacted NBC4 with the story of how the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Recreation and Parks department announced Tuesday they will open cooling centers at five community centers during this midweek heat wave in central Ohio. With temperatures in the upper 90s that will feel like over 100 degrees, the city will have cooling centers at Barnett, Beatty, Douglas, Glenwood, and Marion […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – The man who helped grow Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams into a $100 million business is retiring from the ice cream world. John Lowe, who has been CEO of the Columbus ice cream company since 2009, Monday announced he will step down from that position once a replacement is found. […]
