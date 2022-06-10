Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care

A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Norman Darrow, who’s on the way to eastern Washington. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he has health/memory issues and unexpectedly left in the family RV with license plate BHK9797. It’s a cream colored Winnebago. WSP says the man doesn’t have...
GALLATIN CO., Mont. – The Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund has been set up to support communities affected by the severe flooding. A release from Gallatin County says the fund will provide support for immediate needs like emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement from lost freezers and refrigerators, and will also help with clean-up and rebuilding efforts.
Floods have washed away roads and even homes in southern Montana, opening up many opportunities to help the affected communities. The Montana Red Cross is taking donations on their website here, or by calling 800-HELP-NOW. A fund has also been established by the Greater Gallatin United Way and the Park...
