Cass County, ND

6-10-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

By Jacob Garramone
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article01:21 - Don Kinzler, Cass County Horticulturist joins the show...

www.wdayradionow.com

wdayradionow.com

"Tiny Art Show" brings creative minds to Fargo Library

(Fargo, ND) -- Creative minds of all ages shared their passion for painting at Fargo's first "Tiny Art Show" at the Dr. James Carlson Library. "The canvases we are using are 4 inches by 4 inches, "said Teen Services Librarian Bree Schmidt, an organizer for today's Tiny Art Show, "Make some art, leave it here, and we are going to display it during the month of July and early August."
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Jobs Other People Just Wouldn't Do - Moen Portables & Septic

Join Kevin Flynn, the host of the 'Need-To-Know' morning show for our monthly series, “Jobs Other People Just Wouldn’t Do!”. In our inaugural episode, Kevin catches up with Nate Johnston from Moen Portables & Septic!. This series is brought to you exclusively by Kost Materials.
JOBS
wdayradionow.com

Fundraiser brings support for South Fargo shooting victim, family

(Perham, MN) -- A community came together over the weekend to raise support for the family of a 21-year-old South Fargo shooting victim. Lucia Garcia was shot last month at Plaza Azteca in South Fargo, and died days later. The fundraiser was held over the weekend at the Church of St. Henry in Perham.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Airplane veers off runaway at Crookston Airport

(Crookston, MN) -- No one is injured after a University of North Dakota-owned airplane had difficulties taking off over the weekend at Crookston Airport. The single-engine plane called off a takeoff Friday before veering off the runway and striking a runway light. An initial investigation indicates that two people were onboard at the time.
CROOKSTON, MN
County
Cass County, ND
wdayradionow.com

Crookston woman hurt in Polk County crash

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A Crookston woman is recovering after a car versus box truck crash in East Grand Forks Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Robin Rosga, was stopped at a stop sign on westbound County Road 17 and Highway 2 at 6:43 a.m. when she then pulled out, failed to yield and struck the box truck, driven by 58-year-old Mark Schultz, on the rear passenger tire.
CROOKSTON, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fast response by Fargo fire crews minimizes house fire damage

(Fargo, ND) -- A fast response by Fargo fire crews helped minimize damage from a fire at a home Monday morning. "We were actually dispatched at 11:32 which is the same time the call came in. We arrived on scene and fortunately we were close, only a few blocks away and were able to start attacking the fire," said Assistant Fire Marshall Dawn Stollenwerk.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks Airport temporarily closing for construction

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks International Airport is set to close for large aircraft operations and commercial flights in August. The facility will close August 21st and will remain shutdown through September 2nd as runway construction gets underway. The project is a complete reconstruction of the intersection between the two runways.
GRAND FORKS, ND
#Bonnie Friends
wdayradionow.com

Barnes County motorcycle crash leaves one dead

(Barnes County, ND) -- A Finley man is dead following a head on collision between a motorcycle and semi. The crash happened on Highway 26 at 7:52 p.m on Friday. The driver of the motorcycle, an unnamed 51-year-old Finley man, was traveling eastbound on the highway. The driver lost control of bike and overturned, sliding into the westbound lane. That is where a semi, driven by 41-year-old Rogers resident Brady Jorissen, was hit by the motorcycle and its driver. The Finley man was ejected from his vehicle, which became stuck under the semi and set the truck ablaze. The semi came to rest in the south ditch, with the bike underneath its right rear duals.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo motorcycle crash leads to serious injuries

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies responded to reports of a motorcycle crash, which left one man seriously injured near I-29 in Fargo. At around noon on Friday, The Fargo Police Department responded to a crash located on 12th Avenue N and I-29. Officials say 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer was driving his motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue North when another vehicle, driven by 64-year-old Clark Hamre, turned from the I-29 off-ramp onto the same road. Investigations by North Dakota Highway Patrol say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck driven by Hamre. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Dilworth Police adds portable fingerprint scanner

(Dilworth, MN) -- The Dilworth Police Department is getting new equipment. The department has purchased portable fingerprint scanners that will help with identifying subjects during investigations.The scanner has secure access to BCI and FBI criminal databases. "Suspects attempting to evade arrest often give the names of friends and family as...
DILWORTH, MN
wdayradionow.com

Three Bison Are Named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team

On Monday, June 13 North Dakota State University had three players named to the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team. Stats Perform FCS senior editor Craig Haley has compiled the list. Bison fullback Hunter Luepke, offensive tackle Cody Mauch, and safety Michael Tutsie were all named to the team. The...
FARGO, ND

