6-10-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3

(Barnes County, ND) -- A Finley man is dead following a head on collision between a motorcycle and semi. The crash happened on Highway 26 at 7:52 p.m on Friday. The driver of the motorcycle, an unnamed 51-year-old Finley man, was traveling eastbound on the highway. The driver lost control of bike and overturned, sliding into the westbound lane. That is where a semi, driven by 41-year-old Rogers resident Brady Jorissen, was hit by the motorcycle and its driver. The Finley man was ejected from his vehicle, which became stuck under the semi and set the truck ablaze. The semi came to rest in the south ditch, with the bike underneath its right rear duals.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO