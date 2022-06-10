ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Jamaican man in WV to be deported after illegal reentry into the US

By Amanda Barber
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jamaican man pleaded guilty Thursday to the reentry of a removed immigrant and was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings.

Court documents and statements report that Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that ICE agents found him in a Parkersburg, West Virginia, municipal building on Dec. 3, 2021.

Agents identified Douglas and spoke with him. He admitted he is a citizen of Jamaica and had been previously removed from the United States.

Douglas had no identification documents permitting legal status in the country and was arrested.

Fingerprints matched Douglas to an administrative removal from the United States to Jamaica on Nov. 9, 2009. Douglas was also convicted of felony assault in Wood County Circuit Court on June 17, 2004.

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

Douglas did not get approval from the Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission into the United States, nor did he try to reenter through other legal actions.

ICE investigated this case.

Guest
3d ago

Cross the border illegally and West Virginia WILL deport you! Stay out of our beautiful state.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

