The culinary arts program at the Lancaster County Career Center is going for accreditation from the American Culinary Federation. The program will find out in July if it received the accreditation, which would make it the only high school program in either of the Carolinas with the honor. There are 22 states that have the accreditation at the high school level from the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and South Carolina could be one of the next ones to do so. “In the culinary area, it would give our students even more recognition with their certifications,” said Chef Dominic Hawkes, culinary arts instructor.

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO