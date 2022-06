On Tuesday the Santa Clarita City Council discussed the 2022-2023 city budget, with new increased fees and a new contract with a trash collecting business for the city. First order of business for the council was the proclamation of June as Pride Month, as well as Juneteenth as the real end of slavery in the United States. The city gave out recognitions of these events to members of the community.

