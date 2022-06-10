ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 181 service calls from June 6 through midday Monday. Ten people were arrested. Angeline M. Pelky, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on multiple bench warrants. Kevin S. Hogaboom, 43, of Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense). Darcy Thibaudeau, 43, of Rochester, was arrested on...
BELMONT, NH
Kerma A. Shampney, 88

FRANKLIN — Kerma A. (Lowd) Shampney, 88, a resident of Warner for most of her life, passed away peacefully at her niece's home in Hopkinton after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on February 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta (Carter) Lowd. She...
FRANKLIN, NH
Mark S. Carlson, 60

NEW HAMPTON — Mark Steven Carlson, 60, of 794 Coolidge Woods Road, New Hampton, died on June 12, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia. Born in Concord, on October 18, 1961, Mark was the son of Harold G. and Ethel May (Matthews) Carlson of New Hampton. Mark was a life-long resident of New Hampton, and graduated from New Hampton School and Plymouth State College.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Dorothy N. Currier, 101

Dorothy N. Currier, 101, passed away on May, 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived a long and productive life and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years John (Jack) Currier. She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Joanne) of Killingworth, CT.; Peter (Ann) of Northfield, NH and Scott (Pam) of New Bedford, MA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Laconia, NH
Obituaries
City
Laconia, NH
Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 179 service calls from last Thursday through Monday. Four people were arrested. Mackenzie L. Daigneau, 21, of Middle Route, in Gilmanton, was arrested for credit card fraud. Robert E. Leroux, 49, of Sargent Place, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license was revoked...
GILFORD, NH
Saluting the flag

The town of Gilford added the official town flag, and the MIA/POW flag to the poles outside the town offices on Flag Day, June 14. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
GILFORD, NH
Natalie Bacon, 57

LACONIA — Natalie Walker Bacon, 57, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the VNA Hospice Home in Concord surrounded by her tribe of loved ones. Natalie was born in Laconia on April 8, 1965, the fifth child of Earle and Marguerite (Gilbert) Walker. She was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School. Natalie was employed by the State of NH, Department of Health and Human Services for many years.
LACONIA, NH
Sachems take lacrosse title

LACONIA — The Sachems’ boys’ lacrosse team picked up its fifth state title in the program’s history on Sunday, defeating Hopkinton, 12-10. “We knew that it was going to be a difficult task to beat Hopkinton,” said head coach Steve McDonough. Laconia jumped out...
LACONIA, NH
Tom Ploszaj: Thank you Concord Hospital — Laconia health care providers

The Ploszaj and Voight Family would like to recognize the attention, exemplary care and life saving attempts which the ICU staff had provided for my wife Marta Voight during her sudden illness. We would like to share with the Lakes Region that Marta had only praise for the professionalism and...
LACONIA, NH
Community Arts are alive at the Belknap Mill this Friday

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will host a celebration of the arts on Friday, June 17. An artist reception in the Riverside Gallery for the Joe Sack Photography exhibit will be held at 5 p.m. Then beginning at 6 p.m., Steve Dennis will be the featured performer for the Belknap Mill’s 2022 Arts in the Park Summer Concert Series. All concerts are free & open to the public.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Kennith D. Brock, 78

LACONIA — Kennith “Ken” D. Brock, 78, was born in San Antonio, Texas. He passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Concord Hospital-Laconia following complications due to recently diagnosed lung cancer. Ken graduated from Texas A&M University, his beloved alma mater, with B.S. and M.S. degrees....
LACONIA, NH
Summer activities at Hall Memorial Library

NORTHFIELD — Kick off Summer Reading at the annual Touch-A-Truck event on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. Explore all types of trucks, grab food from a food truck, and sign-up for Summer Reading. Children aged through 11 will be earning beads and brag tags for every 100 minutes...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Obituaries
Tell us about your ride: A family ride in 'tequila gold'

LACONIA — John Allen, by his own account, is “one of the lucky ones.”. “I wasn’t one of those dads who, when they had children, had to give up the bike,” Allen said, chuckling. Allen and wife Patti have one daughter. Though she is now grown,...
LACONIA, NH
Destination Laconia: The motorcycle of ministry murals

Editor's note: “Destination Laconia” is a series featuring patrons of Laconia Motorcycle Week. LACONIA — To get the Christian Motorcyclists Association motorcycle to Laconia Motorcycle Week, Jerry Niver first picked it up from Hatfield, Arkansas, where it was on display at a CMA outpost. He then drove the 2006 Honda Goldwing – white, and adorned with various mini-murals honoring the work of the CMA ministry – to his home in Chillicothe, Ohio in the first week of May. From Ohio, Niver brought the bike and its accompanying trailer to Americade, a week-long motorcycle rally in Lake George, New York, that takes place annually in the first year of June. From Americade, Niver, and the embellished ride entrusted to him by CMA, arrived in Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
Summer safety tips for seniors

Temperatures are rising as summer approaches. While many families enjoy the sunshine, it's crucial to remember to check on older family members and their health. Seniors are more sensitive to heat and have difficulty maintaining body-temperature management. Consequently, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are more likely to occur. Here...
Chuck McGee: Lack of punishment for weapons violations is problem, not more gun control

Letters to The Laconia Daily Sun suggest that more laws and restrictions will end gun violence. They won’t. Look only to Chicago, with strict gun laws, where gun murders are a daily occurrence. Criminals no longer fear or respect the rule of law. Lack of severe punishment for weapons violations is the problem. More “gun control” is not. Until prosecutors and judges get serious about gun crimes, this violence will continue. “Serious” is long prison sentences and the death penalty. Why isn’t this happening? Keeping guns away from the mentally ill determined to kill themselves, and as many others as possible, is a much tougher task. As with the recent incident, those determined enough will find a way. Until those close to people with problems come forward, prior to an event, it’s hard to see what will prevent future incidents. While this debate continues, what everybody should be looking at is what happens to the citizens of countries who have had their guns confiscated. Besides leaving them defenseless against criminals, they’re also defenseless against their governments. Countries such as Venezuela now have rampant inflation and food shortages and a dictator they can’t remove. Besides being unconstitutional, attempting to remove guns from law-abiding citizens is a fool's errand. The 18th Amendment banned the manufacture and transportation of liquor. Much like substance-abuse laws in place today, it created a lucrative black market for illegal alcohol, which in some cases was deadly. Drinking didn’t stop. Tightening gun purchase requirements may help, but until society sends a message that gun violence won’t be tolerated, nothing will change. More legislation is just a speed bump until the next sad incident. Politicians won’t solve this. it’s a “society” problem, not a gun problem. We won’t legislate our way out of this.
LACONIA, NH
West Alton Marina seeks to have lawsuits moved to federal court

ALTON — The defendants in civil suits brought by former West Alton Marina teenage employees who allege they were subjected to sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation are asking to have some of the cases transferred to federal court. Marina owners Brian Fortier, Dierdre Tibbetts, and Allyson Shea, together...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Visa lottery and housing crisis exacerbate seasonal workforce shortage

LACONIA — For decades, landmark seasonal businesses like the Naswa Resort have relied on H-2B visa holders to fill their positions. Thanks to the Lakes Region’s highly limited housing and aging population, temporary workers have been a boon for seasonal businesses. For several years, demand for the visas has drastically outweighed supply, forcing the government to implement a lottery system, meaning some seasonal businesses will have to rely on lady luck when it comes to filling their staffing quotas.
LACONIA, NH

