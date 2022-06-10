Letters to The Laconia Daily Sun suggest that more laws and restrictions will end gun violence. They won’t. Look only to Chicago, with strict gun laws, where gun murders are a daily occurrence. Criminals no longer fear or respect the rule of law. Lack of severe punishment for weapons violations is the problem. More “gun control” is not. Until prosecutors and judges get serious about gun crimes, this violence will continue. “Serious” is long prison sentences and the death penalty. Why isn’t this happening? Keeping guns away from the mentally ill determined to kill themselves, and as many others as possible, is a much tougher task. As with the recent incident, those determined enough will find a way. Until those close to people with problems come forward, prior to an event, it’s hard to see what will prevent future incidents. While this debate continues, what everybody should be looking at is what happens to the citizens of countries who have had their guns confiscated. Besides leaving them defenseless against criminals, they’re also defenseless against their governments. Countries such as Venezuela now have rampant inflation and food shortages and a dictator they can’t remove. Besides being unconstitutional, attempting to remove guns from law-abiding citizens is a fool's errand. The 18th Amendment banned the manufacture and transportation of liquor. Much like substance-abuse laws in place today, it created a lucrative black market for illegal alcohol, which in some cases was deadly. Drinking didn’t stop. Tightening gun purchase requirements may help, but until society sends a message that gun violence won’t be tolerated, nothing will change. More legislation is just a speed bump until the next sad incident. Politicians won’t solve this. it’s a “society” problem, not a gun problem. We won’t legislate our way out of this.

LACONIA, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO