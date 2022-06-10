ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Property tax bills coming soon

Property tax bills are going in the mail this week.
Crawford County Treasurer Twyla Bailey told the Daily News 18,000 real estate and 600 mobile home tax bills will be mailed Wednesday, June 15.
The first installment of real estate taxes are due July 18. The second installment and all mobile home taxes are due Sept. 1.
Bills can be paid at Bailey’s office in the county annex and online at      https://paytaxes.us/il_crawford.
Bailey said the county plans to collect almost $36 million in real estate taxes and $57,000 in mobile home taxes.

