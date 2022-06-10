ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber says he has partial facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago
Pop singer Justin Bieber said Friday that he has partial facial paralysis resulting from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disorder that affects the facial nerves near one ear.

Bieber announced his condition in a video he posted on Instagram, saying a virus has attacked the nerves in his ear and face. As a result, the right side of his face is paralyzed and he is unable to blink his right eye or move the right side of his mouth, he said.

Bieber said he wanted to provide an explanation for why several of his shows have been canceled recently.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber said. “I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, according to the Mayo Clinic. Staying in a person’s body even after chickenpox goes away, the virus may “reactivate” years later and cause the syndrome. In addition to paralysis, it can also cause a rash and hearing loss in the affected ear.

Anyone who has had chickenpox can get the syndrome, but it is much more common in individuals older than 60, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber said he’ll be using his time off to rest and “get back to 100 percent.” He said he is doing facial exercises to return his face to normal and added that he does not know how long it will take, but that he will recover.

Comments / 2

