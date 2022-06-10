JUSTIN BIEBER FACE PARALYSIS: 'This is pretty serious as you can see' [VIDEO]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUSTIN BIEBER FACE PARALYSIS: 'This is pretty serious as you can see'

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, leaving his face partially paralyzed, and announced that he will be taking a break from his world tour in an Instagram post on Friday.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see,” Bieber said. “I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to one hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears,” according to the Mayo Clinic .

As for recovery, according to New York's Mount Sinai , "Overall, your chances of recovery are better if the treatment is started within 3 days after the symptoms begin. When treatment is started within this time, most people make a full recovery. If treatment is delayed for more than 3 days, there is less of a chance of complete recovery."

The singer explained to fans that he had to cancel and postpone several shows over the last week due to his condition.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," Bieber, 28, said. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

“It’s going to be okay,” Bieber said. “I have hope, and I trust god.”

