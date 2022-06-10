ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cubs designate Clint Frazier for assignment hours before series with Yankees

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06s5mL_0g7C5HsA00

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday afternoon, just prior to their series against the Yankees, that they have designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment.

Frazier was DFA to make room for another ex-Yankee in RHP Chris Martin, who was returned from the restricted list after missing nearly two weeks tending to a family matter.

The artist formerly known as Red Thunder signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs last winter after being non-tendered by the Yankees, but he has continued to struggle with injuries and inconsistency. Frazier slashed just .216/.356/.297 with one RBI in 19 games, spending most of his time at DH after missing five weeks in April and May to undergo an appendectomy.

Frazier notably took a shot at the Yankees earlier this week in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, noting how he didn’t like having to be a “cookie-cutter version” of himself while with the team.

The 27-year-old was a centerpiece of the Yankees’ deal sending Andrew Miller to the Indians back in 2016, but Frazier, who was once ranked as high as the No. 16 prospect in the game at one point, never panned out as hoped.

Frazier slashed .239/.327/.434 with 29 homers and 97 RBI in 229 games with the Yankees from 2016-21, but missed almost all of 2018 due to a concussion and more than half of last year with lingering effects from another concussion (as well as more missed time due to injuries).

He was only half of an ex-New York whammy on Friday, however, as the Cubs also placed former Mets righty Marcus Stroman on the 15-day I.L., retroactive to Tuesday, due to right shoulder inflammation.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Clint Frazier
Person
Chris Martin
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back former bullpen arm at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees demolished the Chicago Cubs on Saturday evening thanks to solo home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Glyber Torres, Jose Trevino, and Anthony Rizzo. The Bombers had a total of six homers on the evening, recording 11 total hits and eight RBIs. After a more difficult...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts Gives Honest Admission About Red Sox Organization

When all is said and done, superstar outfielder Mookie Betts will likely be remembered best as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. After all, the 29-year-old is under contract with the Dodgers through the 2032 season, meaning there’s a very good chance he’ll spend the rest of his career with Los Angeles.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#Red Thunder#Rbi#The Chicago Sun Times#Indians
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace placed on restricted list by Tigers

Just eight starts into his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez's future with the organization appears unclear. Rodriguez, 29, who signed in Detroit on a five-year, $77 million deal in November following six seasons with the Boston Red Sox, has been placed on the restricted list by the team.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB

Yankees Magazine: Volpe on the Path of Destiny

The trip between Commack, New York, and Wappingers Falls, New York, spans about 100 miles. It’s not an easy drive, regardless of the time of day, but late at night, after a baseball game, the journey is no doubt a little more taxing. Making the round trip again and again, night after night, takes a special level of dedication.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy