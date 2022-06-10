Cubs designate Clint Frazier for assignment hours before series with Yankees

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday afternoon, just prior to their series against the Yankees, that they have designated outfielder Clint Frazier for assignment.

Frazier was DFA to make room for another ex-Yankee in RHP Chris Martin, who was returned from the restricted list after missing nearly two weeks tending to a family matter.

The artist formerly known as Red Thunder signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Cubs last winter after being non-tendered by the Yankees, but he has continued to struggle with injuries and inconsistency. Frazier slashed just .216/.356/.297 with one RBI in 19 games, spending most of his time at DH after missing five weeks in April and May to undergo an appendectomy.

Frazier notably took a shot at the Yankees earlier this week in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, noting how he didn’t like having to be a “cookie-cutter version” of himself while with the team.

The 27-year-old was a centerpiece of the Yankees’ deal sending Andrew Miller to the Indians back in 2016, but Frazier, who was once ranked as high as the No. 16 prospect in the game at one point, never panned out as hoped.

Frazier slashed .239/.327/.434 with 29 homers and 97 RBI in 229 games with the Yankees from 2016-21, but missed almost all of 2018 due to a concussion and more than half of last year with lingering effects from another concussion (as well as more missed time due to injuries).

He was only half of an ex-New York whammy on Friday, however, as the Cubs also placed former Mets righty Marcus Stroman on the 15-day I.L., retroactive to Tuesday, due to right shoulder inflammation.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch