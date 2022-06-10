ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lawmakers question future of social security

By Basil John
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jNfdg_0g7C5CSX00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Experts say, without changes, by 2035 Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits.

“What I want, I think most people want, is more than 13 years,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (L-Vt.) said.

New Social Security Card Service

Sanders believes the change should be increased funding.

“Our job in my view is not to cut Social Security. Is not to raise the retirement age as many of my Republican colleagues would have us do,” Sanders said.

Sanders introduced legislation to fully fund Social Security for the next 75 years by raising taxes on high income individuals.

“If you are a multi-billionaire, you pay the same amount of money into Social Security as someone who makes $147,000 a year,” Sanders said.

What is the future of Social Security benefits?

But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), believes Sander’s plan will never pass.

“We’re going to need more revenue. But if you think taxing the wealthy is going to save Social Security, you’re wrong,” Graham said.

Graham argues that raising taxes will not receive bipartisan support.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) echoed this message and says Sander’s bill will be a non-starter for every Republican in the House and the Senate.

“The idea is to have people come together, Republicans and Democrats, to see if we can find a solution. If we don’t do that, we will not save social security,” Romney said.

Experts say, for the future of Social Security, acting sooner rather than later is the right thing to do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Kinzinger says Trump knew he lost the 2020 election

(The Hill) — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of the two Republican members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday that he thinks former President Trump knew that he lost the 2020 presidential election ahead of the rioting.  “I think if anybody truly believed after […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Veracity Report

IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website. This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Democrats#Politics Federal#House#Senate#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MarketRealist

Social Security COLA Increase Could Exceed 8 Percent Next Year

The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year based on the cost of goods. This increase gives senior citizens reliant on social security checks the same purchasing power even as inflation rises. Some groups are predicting how much the social security COLA increase will be in 2023.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Blame game: Stimulus checks and Fed delays scrutinized amid economic woes

Amid a new four-decade inflation record, the Federal Reserve is being criticized for not taking action soon enough to curtail rising prices, and some are pointing the finger at stimulus checks. The Labor Department announced Friday that the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May from a year ago, indicating...
BUSINESS
WDVM 25

Community gathers to pay tribute to shooting victims

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several people came to Shiloh United Methodist Church for a prayer vigil to remember the victims of Thursday’s shootings at Columbia Manufacturing. The crowd included family members, friends, and other community members who spoke encouraging words through this troubling time. “The rest of us people carrying, this church does tend to […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy