Chris Mullin believes Warriors will beat Celtics in Game 4

By The Morning Roast
 4 days ago

Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Chris Mullin apparently can’t get enough of Bonta Hill.

Mully joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Friday to chat with Joe Shasky and Bonta – who’s also his co-worker on Warriors TV coverage with NBC Sports Bay Area. Golden State finds itself in a 2-1 series hole with a rabid Boston crowd ready to welcome the Warriors back for Game 4, which tips off at 6 p.m. PT.

“I think the Warriors win tonight,” Mullin said. “I think they’ll find a way. I always thought it was gonna be a split-split. It really doesn't matter how they get it done.”

Mullin offered the keys to victory for the Warriors against the athletic, physical and talented Celtics squad.

“Warriors gotta do a better job containing the ball,” Mullin said. “I think part of it is being able to live with some threes. Just give a guy an extra step so he doesn’t get by you so quickly. Then, of course, the physicality part is not gonna change. But they’ve got to do a better job putting bodies on people, which for the most part they’ve done all postseason. This is a different team they’ve faced. This is not Denver, not Memphis – this Boston team can put five athletic guys who can knock down threes and can switch all five positions. This is a tough challenge for them.”

