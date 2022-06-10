Cardinals' decision to lighten Zaven Collins' responsibilities could be a very good thing

Before he was granted his release to sign with the Vikings as a free agent this offseason, linebacker Jordan Hicks was asked if he believes the Cardinals are in good hands with their pair of young inside linebackers, Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons.

Does he think they are ready to man the middle of Arizona’s defense?

“I do,” Hicks said back in January. “They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. At some point you’ve got to entrust it with them whether they’re ready or not. As an NFL player, as a professional, you have to do everything you can to get ready.

“As difficult as it may be, I was thrown into that position at one point and had to figure out a way. That’s just what the job is. You have to figure it out.”

If you can’t, you’re usually out of a job. That’s what partly happened to Collins last season as a rookie. After being anointed as the team’s starting MIKE linebacker upon being a first-round draft pick, the veteran Hicks beat him out for the starting role during training camp.

Collins had some moments when he found portions of playing time, but he couldn’t sustain it. Bad practices, coupled with a nagging shoulder issue, led to a further reduced role. The Cardinals tried to utilize him in other ways, such as part-time edge rusher and special teams duties, but really it was a colossal failure. He had just 25 total tackles in 17 games.

Collins finished with 220 defensive snaps, but only had 59 total snaps over Arizona’s final 10 games. During a five-game stretch late in the season, he wasn’t on the field for a single defensive snap in four of those contests.

“It’s not going to be a Cinderella story always,” Collins said Thursday as the Cardinals wrapped up their final OTA session before next week’s mandatory mini-camp. “It’s life, that’s what it is. If everything was easy then it’d be too good to be true.

“You’ve got to go through something. Hopefully, if that’s the hardest thing I have to go through in my NFL career, I think we’re going to be all right.”

It was a lesson learned to be sure, Collins said, adding he’s both “glad and not glad” that it happened. The positive take on it was that he was able to learn how to be a pro by being around veterans such as Hicks, safety Budda Baker, defensive end J.J. Watt and others.

Their message to him was always the same: Keep you head up, keep trying, keep pushing through and just keep working.

“Even when I wasn’t getting the reps I wanted or wanted to play more, I was still coming in, still keeping the same routine, fighting through it,” he said. “That’s carried over to now, to where I still have the same routine of studying, of talking with the guys about certain things and it’s helped me.”

Another big thing that will help Collins this season is the Cardinals’ apparent decision to lighten his workload as the primary communicator when it comes to calling the defense, making checks and getting everyone lined up in their proper place.

Collins revealed on Thursday that although he might still be the only one wearing the designated green decal on the back of his helmet signifying that he’s the only player in radio contact with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, he’s not the sole voice of the defense.

Simmons will now share some of those responsibilities, as will new addition Nick Vigil, whom the Cardinals signed as a free agent to be a veteran presence in place of Hicks. Baker, Arizona’s All-Pro safety, will be even more involved to that end of things.

“The thing that we’re doing now in the inside (linebacker) room is we can play. We’re interchangeable in what we can do,” Collins said. “So if we get a call that has three different parts to it, one of us can take the main part of the role and the other guy’s kind of just looking for when we’re going to set this blitz, where that’s what he’s doing and I’m trying to see the D-linemen up or coverage and stuff like that.

“That’s kind of helping us right now instead of having just one man do the whole thing.”

The Cardinals are still working through how that entire process will play out, but it’s clear the team is doing everything in its power to make sure Collins and to a lesser extent, Simmons, don’t fail.

“It’s their time,” Joseph said “Isaiah’s going into his third year, Zaven’s going into his second year, they’re first-round picks. They have to help us and it’s heading that way. I’ve been proud of Zaven and how much time he’s put in. Isaiah’s always been a good worker. It’s the next step for him.

“Obviously watching him last year, he made plays but now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays. That’s his next challenge. And for Zaven, it’s staying healthy and keep learning. Both guys are physically gifted, so we have to get those guys ready to play because we need them.”

Have an opinion on the Arizona Cardinals? Reach McManaman at bob.mcmanaman@arizonarepublic.com and follow him on Twitter @azbobbymac .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals' decision to lighten Zaven Collins' responsibilities could be a very good thing