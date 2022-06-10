ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

UPDATE: Stone’s Corner Subway robbery suspect arrested

By Luke Sachetta, Jessica Schaer
 4 days ago

Update

AIRPORT VILLAGE, Mo. — An Oklahoma City man has been arrested in connection to the Tuesday morning robbery at Stone’s Corner Plaza Subway in Airport Village.

Twenty-four-year-old Taylor L. Yahola was brought into custody without incident in Joplin Thursday evening, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. He was arrested with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Initial investigations pinned Yahola as a potential suspect and charges have now been submitted through the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for Robbery 1st and Armed Criminal Action.

More charges may come as the investigation continues, the release added.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Original

Armed robbery at Stone’s Corner Subway sandwich shop

AIRPORT VILLAGE, Mo. (KSNF) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local sandwich shop.

It happened Tuesday morning shortly after 8:30 at the Stone’s Corner Plaza Subway in Airport Village.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says a man wearing an “Air Jordan” grey hoodie, a COVID red mask, and faded jeans brandished a firearm in the incident, demanding money from the store.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities are now looking for a dark grey passenger vehicle.

Vehicle Pictures provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

It is likely a newer Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and possibly an Oklahoma license plate.

No one was hurt in the incident.

