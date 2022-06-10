ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

City of Miami online surplus sale items now listed

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. – You can find a variety of items at the City of Miami’s upcoming surplus sale.

The City is selling surplus property through an online auction. The Miami City Council declares items surplus and lists them on the govdeals.com website. These items will be listed starting today, June 10, 2022. The auction closes at 8:00 am on June 20.

Items proposed for surplus include

  • printers,
  • office furniture,
  • filing cabinets,
  • a functioning Gradall XL3300,
  • tire changer and balancing equipment,
  • E-readers,
  • and more.

You can find a full list of items on the City of Miami website , according to the City. Officials invite the public to participate.

For the auction, you can go to govdeals.com and search “Miami, OK.”

“All sales are final and winning bidders must pick up items at City Hall located at 129 5th Ave. NW in Miami, OK. Within 10 days after the auction closes. Questions may be directed to Purchasing Agent Krista Duhon at 918-541-2224 or by email at kduhon@miamiokla.net .”

