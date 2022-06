CO Ben Huener (Roseau) attended training in Bemidji and checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. A citation was issued for an illegal-length walleye. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) checked anglers fishing on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Fishing was good throughout most of the week on both bodies of water. Enforcement action was taken for overlimits of walleyes, fishing with extra lines and fishing without a current license. Sura also worked an AIS (aquatic invasive species) detail in the Baudette area.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO