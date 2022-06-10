ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

FWC officer who died in double-fatal crash in Fort Pierce identified, had earned many awards

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

FORT PIERCE — Kyle Patterson is the law enforcement officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who died Thursday in a double-fatal car collision on Okeechobee Road, FWC officials said in a news release.

Patterson, a 15-year officer, was driving on the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road when a 24-year-old woman from Tampa investigators said was driving in the wrong direction, collided with his pickup head-on.

Patterson, 35, was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and pronounced dead there, said Lt. Indiana Miranda, a spokesperson for FHP.

The 24-year-old woman died on the scene, she said.

Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash: Wrong-way driver causes collision, kills herself, FWC officer in truck in St. Lucie County

Red-light runner crash in St. Lucie County: St. Lucie County siblings killed in crash 'would not have been able to live without the other'

As a special investigator with FWC, Patterson served on the Florida Agriculture Crimes Intelligence Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit.

After graduating from the Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton, Georgia and the FWC Law Enforcement Academy Class 9, Patterson started at FWC in 2007 and worked in St. Lucie County.

Patterson was a decorated officer, the FWC release said, and earned awards such as a Lifesaving Award in 2010; an Exceptional Performance Award in 2015; a Letter of Commendation in 2017, the 2018 Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Award and the 2020 FWC Team of the Year Award.

He was also recognized for his performance during FWC’s response to Hurricanes Irma and Michael, according to the FWC.

Additionally, Patterson took part in a multi-jurisdictional sea turtle egg poaching case that led to the arrest of people in possession of nearly 500 sea turtle eggs, FWC said.

Patterson is survived by his wife Alisha Patterson and his two children, Kole and Kinsley.

The crash is still under investigation. FHP has not released the name of the woman who died.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FWC officer who died in double-fatal crash in Fort Pierce identified, had earned many awards

