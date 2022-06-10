ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Audio: Church Women United Thrift Shop in Trenton operates by volunteer

By Jennifer Thies
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Church Women United Thrift Shop at 17th Street and Harris Avenue in Trenton is run by volunteers. Church Women United Board Member Charlotte Hoskins says volunteers can help Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, starting between 8 o’clock and 8:30 and ending around noon or 12:30. Volunteers can take...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
BETHANY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Trenton, MO
Trenton, MO
Society
kttn.com

TMU customers in Trenton lose power multiple times on Monday

Trenton Municipal Utility customers in the southern and western parts of Trenton experienced power outages Monday afternoon. Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said the first outage lasted 27 minutes. Power went out at least four different times for TMU customers. The situation caused KTTN and KGOZ radio to...
kttn.com

Trenton Municipal Utilities reveals cause of Monday power outages

Two power outages affecting some Trenton Municipal Utilities customers on Monday, June 13th were caused by the load on the main breaker to the electric plant substation exceeding settings. City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the load was transferred to the north substation after the second outage. The...
kttn.com

Audio: Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox to speak at National Sheriffs’ Association annual conference in Kansas City

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox will speak at the National Sheriff’s Association annual conference at the Kansas City Convention Center. His presentation, “How a Rural Sheriff’s Office Rolled Out a Cost-Effective Smartphone Deployment,” will be presented on June 29th at 2 pm. The conference is scheduled to run from June 27th through 30th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Church Women United Board
kttn.com

Art’s Alive to hold auditions for stage play “Harvey”

Many of you likely remember seeing the 1950 movie “Harvey” starring Jimmy Stewart. The Art’s Alive organization in Trenton announces the date for auditions by local and area citizens who are interested in performing in the light-hearted comedy, “Harvey”, by Mary Chase. Auditions will be...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Doris Marie Brownsberger

Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Gallatin nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on March...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured when SUVs collide on curve west of Bethany

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on a curve Monday afternoon two miles west of Bethany. Thirty-seven-year-old Lidia Hart of Bethany received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 23-year-old Ofir Tau of St. Joseph, received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.
BETHANY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
kttn.com

Obituary: Glenda Allnutt Glidewell

Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

First two months of fiscal year sees Trenton city sales tax revenue similar to 2021

Trenton city sales tax revenue in the first two months of this fiscal year is similar to the same period a year ago. Income from the city sales taxes for general purposes and capital projects is up nearly one percent. Revenue from the city sales taxes for parks, transportation, and fire department needs is down by less than one percent in each of those categories compared to May and June of 2021.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Spickard man arrested Monday on parole violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation. Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.
kttn.com

Building and pickup a total loss after fire on LIV 237

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports an outbuilding and a pickup truck are total losses as the result of a fire on Friday night, June 10th. Firefighters used 6,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire at 7704 LIV 237. The owner was listed as Richard Lavature and no injuries were...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Authorities arrest Kansas City man in connection with multiple arson cases in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Kansas City man for his alleged in connection with the investigation of fires one month ago. According to Sheriff Mitchell Allen, officers from Caldwell County, with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 27-year-old Harold Edwards Junior Friday evening June 10th.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy