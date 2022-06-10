ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Heating up for the weekend

By Ross Janssen
KWCH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The stormy weather pattern comes to an end for now as the heat takes over and skies remain fairly sunny in the coming days. Although it may not be record heat, much of the region will be above normal by several degrees. Look for...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Spotty storm chances at best through Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will be the focus of a few thunderstorm chances that we may have in Kansas between now and Wednesday night. Severe weather chances remain quite low, with the main threats being some small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Most of the storms into Wednesday morning will be in Nebraska, and evening storms will be possible in south central and eastern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
KWCH.com

Barely noticeable temperature drop today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be hot with highs in the middle 90s, but it won’t be as toasty as the triple digits most of the state had to endure yesterday. Like Monday, a strong and gusty wind from the south will offer some...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous heat to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a hot weekend in the 90s, the week ahead looks even hotter as highs climb into the triple digits today. The humidity will not be as high as it was over the weekend, but the heat index will still climb to 105 degrees or higher.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Slick substance leads to partial road closure in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Southbound West Street was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon in south Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said a hydraulic fluid spill made the road slick for drivers. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the impacted area was from Pawnee and West Street to I-235 to West Street.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Friday Preliminary Winners

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com

How to keep your pet safe in hot weather

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: 18 hours ago. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving forward with legal action...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State’s Ulrich Museum closed due to water line break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State has closed the Ulrich Museum of Art for the next two days due to a chilled water line break on campus that has affected several buildings. It wasn’t immediately clear which other buildings were affected or whether there were other closings. The Ulrich museum will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. WSU expects Ulrich to reopen on Thursday for its regular gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Jump Start to takeover recently closed QuikTrip at Murdock & Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jump Start announced Tuesday that it will reopen inside the recently closed QuikTrip located at Murdock and Broadway on June 15. Reports are that the QT closed Tuesday at noon. In a release, Jump Start Marketing and Corporate Development Director Kristin Ghere said its new location...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Chicken N Pickle Tiki Shack

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Oooooo -- It’s hot outside. If you’re thinking it’s the good time to hit a tiki bar, then we’re checking out a spot that could be just what you’re lookin’ for to beat the heat. Today we’re out at Chicken ‘N Pickle taking a peek at their Tiki Shack! There’s limbo, there’s drinks, and even some workout classes! We’ll tell you all about it -- and if you want more info on the Tiki Shack-- check out at chickennpickle.com/wichita/tiki-shack.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store. With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford. “We’re definitely not capturing...
KWCH.com

Mulvane home a total loss after morning fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews responded early Monday to a house fire in Mulvane. The fire began shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Pioneer and Centennial. The occupants of the home were able to get out, and no injuries were reported. The home, however, was a total loss, according to fire crews.
MULVANE, KS
KWCH.com

How to keep your pet safe in hot temperatures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, when the temperatures get hot, we remind you to take care of your pets as they are at risk of heat exhaustion if they are outside too long. One emergency veterinarian says they saw five dogs due to heat stroke on Saturday alone. Local Veterinarian Dr. Michelle Townsley shared some tips for keeping dogs safe with the upcoming heat.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Gov. Kelly honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication in Winfield

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly was in Winfield on Flag Day to commemorate the expansion of the columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Since the cemetery was dedicated in 2004, the columbarium wall has been a popular choice for internment and it was starting to run out of space. On Tuesday, a special dedication and ribbon cutting were held as the cemetery moves forward with expanding the space.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Swimsuit color among factors to protect children from drowning

Conversation surrounds locks as safety remains top priority for Wichita schools. In Kansas’ largest district, Wichita school administrators this summer continue to emphasize safety as a top priority. Updated: 2 hours ago. The family of the 17-year-old who died while in JIAC custody is moving forward with legal action...
KWCH.com

Week of June 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the transportation industry. MONDAY: Local Delivery Driver non-CDL | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | Wage range starts at $19.00 per hour and goes up based on type of CDL. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11984496 | Qualifications: •Delivery of Building Materials. •Flatbed delivery of building materials. •Knowledge of DOT. •Moffett truck mounted forklift or similar. •Knowledge of Wichita Metro area. •Flexibility and willingness to operate Semi. •Holds a Cat 1 interstate license. •2 plus years CDL experience. •80,000# combination vehicle experience. | Star Lumber & Supply has six additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy