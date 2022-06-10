Heating up for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the transportation industry. MONDAY: Local Delivery Driver non-CDL | Star Lumber & Supply | Wichita | Wage range starts at $19.00 per hour and goes up based on type of CDL. | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11984496 | Qualifications: •Delivery of Building Materials. •Flatbed delivery of building materials. •Knowledge of DOT. •Moffett truck mounted forklift or similar. •Knowledge of Wichita Metro area. •Flexibility and willingness to operate Semi. •Holds a Cat 1 interstate license. •2 plus years CDL experience. •80,000# combination vehicle experience. | Star Lumber & Supply has six additional postings on KANSAWORKS.
