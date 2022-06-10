ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Free pair of shoes provided to children in Bethany on August 8th

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children....

KCTV 5

School district charges students $300 for Sunshine request

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - During the last week of school, students from the media group at William Chrisman High School say they were trying to get public information regarding teacher shortages within the Independence School District through the sunshine law. The Sunshine law is regulations requiring transparency and disclosure in...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KOMU

VIDEO: Hispanic community grows roots in rural Missouri

In this English version, the Hispanic population of Milan has established traditions in Northern Missouri despite some challenges they face as a migrant community. In only a couple of decades, Milan has grown into one of the most diverse places in Missouri. Despite environmental and worker safety concerns, the Smithfield...
MILAN, MO
Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
BETHANY, MO
Trenton Municipal Utilities reveals cause of Monday power outages

Two power outages affecting some Trenton Municipal Utilities customers on Monday, June 13th were caused by the load on the main breaker to the electric plant substation exceeding settings. City Administrator and Utility Director Ron Urton reports the load was transferred to the north substation after the second outage. The...
Obituary & Services: Doris Marie Brownsberger

Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Gallatin nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on March...
BETHANY, MO
South Harrison Board Introduced To Missouri State Minimum Teacher Salary Proposal

South Harrison Superintendent Dennis Eastin updated board members on the option available to school districts to participate in the grant program being offered by the state to create a $38,000 minimum teacher salary with the help of a one-year grant program proposed by the state. The discussion was part of a meeting held Monday night. In the budget approved by the legislature that must still be signed by the governor, the $38,000 minimum state salary would include a roughly 60/40 state/local match that would be available for one year. Most school districts plan on participating in the program if the governor signs the budget. Superintendent Eastin did note that the measure would cost the district $56,000. He also noted that lower end salary scale employees would receive a significant raise. The mid-level salary scale employees would receive a much more modest raise if the school board chooses to participate. The application for the program comes out this week. Districts will have until July 15th to apply to participate in the program.
MISSOURI STATE
Lenexa police find wandering child’s parent

LENEXA, Kan. — Police contacted a parent of a child found wandering around alone. Police said the child was located near an apartment complex at Rosehill Road and Lord Nelson Drive in Lenexa around 9 a.m. The people who found the child tried to locate the child’s parents before calling police around 11:30 a.m. Officers […]
Obituary: Glenda Allnutt Glidewell

Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
GALLATIN, MO
Two injured when SUVs collide on curve west of Bethany

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on a curve Monday afternoon two miles west of Bethany. Thirty-seven-year-old Lidia Hart of Bethany received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 23-year-old Ofir Tau of St. Joseph, received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.
BETHANY, MO

