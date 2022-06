Seahawks star DK Metcalf may have his eyes on running at the Olympic Games, but a fellow NFL wide receiver has already beaten him to the punch, and not only that, but made world track history with his speed. Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who signed with the Eagles to play receiver this April, clocked a 12.84-second finish in the 110-meter hurdles Sunday at the 2022 USA Track & Field NYC Grand Prix in New York City, the third fastest time ever recorded in the event.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO