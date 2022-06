ST. PAUL, Minn. – Several recent motorcycle crashes throughout the state are prompting a reminder from the Department of Public Safety. Motorcycle safety coordinator Jay Bock says in the last couple of years, the number of crashes has gone up in Minnesota. He says he thinks the pandemic may have played a role, as “everybody was kind of locked up” and then got back out on the road.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO