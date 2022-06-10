ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth festivities in Milwaukee will be a celebration of freedom but also an opportunity to educate

By Hannah Hernandez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee leaders gave a preview of the city's Juneteenth celebration, with several events that haven't been included for some time.

The Freedom Ball returns for the first time since 2016 from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Milwaukee County Zoo. There is a online auction , with proceeds going toward scholarships for Little Miss and Junior Mr. Juneteenth, and Miss and Mr. Juneteenth. The online auction ends at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Chauntel McKenzie, chief operating officer of America’s Black Holocaust Museum , announced that the museum would be part of the holiday festivities for the first time in 14 years. After its lengthy closure, the museum formally reopened in February as an anchor in the revival of Milwaukee's Bronzeville area —  a Black social, cultural and entertainment hub in its time.

One element that is far from new will be the 51st Juneteenth Jubilee Parade , scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. June 19. It will start on N. 14th St. and West Atkinson Avenue and travel to East Burleigh Street and North King Drive. This year's parade is dedicated to fathers.

More: Milwaukee has long celebrated Juneteenth — here's why, and what makes it different from other cities' events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msux8_0g7C1STl00

Other events continue throughout the day on North King Drive between West Burleigh and West Center streets.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19, and is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States. The federal holiday this year will be June 20 because June 19 falls on a Sunday.

“Juneteenth is about history. It’s about culture. It’s about education. It’s about all of those things just as much as it is about a celebration of freedom,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at Friday's gathering. “Juneteenth and freedom should be an integral part of our lives.”

Johnson, Milwaukee's first Black mayor , will serve as the grand marshal for the celebrations.

“Juneteenth was an African American experience, but it’s an American story. It belongs to all of us,” said Franklin Cumberbatch, vice president of engagement at Bader Philanthropies.

Cumberbatch encourages all people, African American and non-African American, to attend the celebrations.

"We want to demonstrate who we are and where we’re heading,” he said. “We want to set the tone for a positive Milwaukee.”

Johnson said Northcott Neighborhood House , which organizes Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration, is partnering with the Milwaukee Police Department to ensure that there are adequate security and police.

“We are showing off African American culture, but it is an American event we want everyone to see,” said Tony Kearney, executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House.

