Data shows a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin decreased throughout the week starting June 5, data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows.

Also, the seven-day average of daily cases stayed about even from the previous week and the positivity rate decreased, according to data from the state Department of Health Services .

In Milwaukee, the city remains in the "extreme transmission" category, while the county remains in the "high" COVID-19 community level category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Latest COVID-19 numbers

New cases reported (Friday): 1,740

1,740 New deaths reported (this week), confirmed: 31

31 New deaths reported (this week), probable: 14

14 Number hospitalized: 375 (intensive care: 54); up 59 patients from a month ago

375 (intensive care: 54); up 59 patients from a month ago Seven-day average of daily cases: 1,639 (down 310 cases from one month ago)

1,639 (down 310 cases from one month ago) Seven-day average of confirmed daily deaths: 4 (down three deaths from a month ago)

4 (down three deaths from a month ago) Seven-day average of new deaths reported within 30 days of death: 4 (down one death from a month ago)

4 (down one death from a month ago) Seven-day average positivity rate: 12% of all COVID-19 tests given

12% of all COVID-19 tests given Total cases since the start of pandemic: 1,491,803

1,491,803 Total confirmed deaths: 13,058

13,058 Total probable deaths: 1,626

Latest vaccine numbers

Total doses administered: 9,542,365

9,542,365 Seven-day average of daily doses: 1,440

1,440 Weekly doses administered: 5,015 (as of Friday)

5,015 (as of Friday) Total booster doses administered: 2,046,953

2,046,953 Seven-day average of daily booster doses: 722

722 Residents who have received one dose: 3,760,813 (64.5% of the population)

3,760,813 (64.5% of the population) Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,575,471 (61.3% of the population)

3,575,471 (61.3% of the population) Residents who have received a booster dose: 2,021,945 (34.7% of the population)

2,021,945 (34.7% of the population) Residents ages 5 to 11 with at least one dose: 137,040 (28.1% of age group)

137,040 (28.1% of age group) Residents ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose: 275,326 (62% of age group)

275,326 (62% of age group) Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 330,511 (60.7% of age group)

330,511 (60.7% of age group) Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 478,430 (64.6% of age group)

478,430 (64.6% of age group) Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 501,715 (69.5% of age group)

501,715 (69.5% of age group) Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 502,084 (71.8% of age group)

502,084 (71.8% of age group) Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 641,297 (78.2% of age group)

641,297 (78.2% of age group) Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 894,410 (85.4% of age group)

