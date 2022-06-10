ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Data shows a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15aPJj_0g7C1Rb200

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin decreased throughout the week starting June 5, data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows.

Also, the seven-day average of daily cases stayed about even from the previous week and the positivity rate decreased, according to data from the state Department of Health Services .

In Milwaukee, the city remains in the "extreme transmission" category, while the county remains in the "high" COVID-19 community level category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Track COVID and the vaccine in Wisconsin: See the latest data on cases, deaths and administered doses

Latest COVID-19 numbers

  • New cases reported (Friday): 1,740
  • New deaths reported (this week), confirmed: 31
  • New deaths reported (this week), probable: 14
  • Number hospitalized: 375 (intensive care: 54); up 59 patients from a month ago
  • Seven-day average of daily cases: 1,639 (down 310 cases from one month ago)
  • Seven-day average of confirmed daily deaths: 4 (down three deaths from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average of new deaths reported within 30 days of death: 4 (down one death from a month ago)
  • Seven-day average positivity rate: 12% of all COVID-19 tests given
  • Total cases since the start of pandemic: 1,491,803
  • Total confirmed deaths: 13,058
  • Total probable deaths: 1,626

Latest vaccine numbers

  • Total doses administered: 9,542,365
  • Seven-day average of daily doses: 1,440
  • Weekly doses administered: 5,015 (as of Friday)
  • Total booster doses administered: 2,046,953
  • Seven-day average of daily booster doses: 722
  • Residents who have received one dose: 3,760,813 (64.5% of the population)
  • Residents who are fully vaccinated: 3,575,471 (61.3% of the population)
  • Residents who have received a booster dose: 2,021,945 (34.7% of the population)
  • Residents ages 5 to 11 with at least one dose: 137,040 (28.1% of age group)
  • Residents ages 12 to 17 with at least one dose: 275,326 (62% of age group)
  • Residents ages 18 to 24 with at least one dose: 330,511 (60.7% of age group)
  • Residents ages 25 to 34 with at least one dose: 478,430 (64.6% of age group)
  • Residents ages 35 to 44 with at least one dose: 501,715 (69.5% of age group)
  • Residents ages 45 to 54 with at least one dose: 502,084 (71.8% of age group)
  • Residents ages 55 to 64 with at least one dose: 641,297 (78.2% of age group)
  • Residents 65 and older with at least one dose: 894,410 (85.4% of age group)

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Data shows a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin

Comments / 2

Linda Woodie
4d ago

Can someone explain why the areas with the most vaccinated population have the highest rates if infection? But I will predict this trend will move to the touristy parts of the state as Summer continues

Reply
2
Related
wiproud.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Wisconsin

NOTE: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a delay in vaccine data for Monday, June 13, COVID-19 numbers. We will update that section when the information is made available. MONDAY 6/13/2022 1:53 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,495,436 total positive coronavirus test results in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
UNION GROVE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin transportation agencies make their case for public transit as pandemic, budget woes loom

Wisconsin's transit agencies are trying to hang on to riders and attract new ones after two years that decimated ridership and have brought budget and staffing difficulties. Milwaukee County had plans to overhaul its transit system before the pandemic. But the declines in ridership brought on by a shift to working from home and ongoing worries about virus transmission has made it even more urgent for the transit agency to bring in new riders and retain existing ones.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
KIMT

20 fired employees now suing Mayo Clinic over COVID vaccine mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 20 formers employees are now suing Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Foundation for religious discrimination. Six different lawsuits have now been filed in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota over Mayo terminating employees who failed to abide by the healthcare provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The former employees worked at Mayo Clinic or Mayo Foundation facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Arizona.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Coronavirus
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Who#Data#The State
wuwm.com

Groups work to remove contaminated sediment from Milwaukee estuary, aim to engage public

If you happen to have time later today Monday, and would like to pop down to Milwaukee’s port, you can participate in a unique tour. Organizations concerned about contaminants that have long muddied Milwaukee's rivers and harbor will share plans for the sediment's removal. It's part of a massive initiative to clean up what the EPA calls an "area of concern." The sediment won't be traveling far as it will be secure in a new, sealed storage facility off the shore of Lake Michigan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity worsen

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 10 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 251.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 233.8 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Health
WHO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Public Schools to close early Tuesday due to predicted heat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Monday that schools will close early Tuesday, June 14 due to heat. MPS says the National Weather Service is predicting "dangerously hot temperatures and a high heat index." They say young children and people with health conditions are especially vulnerable to heat-related distress.
CBS 58

Medical examiner responding to homicide near 37th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner (MMCE) is responding to a homicide Monday morning, June 13. It happened near 37th and Congress. The MCME's office confirmed they were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the homicide, and an autopsy is...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy