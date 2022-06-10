Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Lubbock first responders recognized for service

Five Lubbock-area first responders were honored as Unsung Heroes for acts of service above and beyond the call of duty, including a retiring firefighter who continues to recover from injuries suffered during a deadly crash in January 2020.

Prosperity Bank and The Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock co-hosted the 19th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony Thursday at the Prosperity Bank Conference Center, 1501 Ave. Q.

"This ceremony serves as an opportunity to pay tribute and express gratitude to the first responders who bravely serve the Lubbock community," said Makenzie Means with Prosperity Bank.

Judge Bill Sowder served as keynote speaker at the ceremony, which was attended by friends, family and fellow first responders.

Award honorees are selected by their peers.

Recipients included:

- Matt Dawson, Lubbock Fire Rescue

- Officer Jeffrey Buschman, Lubbock Police Department

- Paramedic Aaron Odom, Emergency Medical Services

- Trooper Drew Woodard, Texas Department of Public Safety

- Civil Deputy Eddie Burton, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Dawson recently announced he was retiring from LFR after he continued working with the department through his continuing recovery from injuries suffered as a result of a Jan. 11, 2020 crash.

Dawson was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a car accident in icy conditions on Interstate 27 in north Lubbock. The crash would kill LFR Lt. Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.

Law enforcement and first responder agencies expressed their pride and appreciation for the recognitions.

"Aaron (Odom) is a wonderful example of a selfless human being always willing to go above and beyond for others," reads a statement from UMC EMS.

The Unsung Heroes Awards were launched after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and have continued as a way to honor area first responders.