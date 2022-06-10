ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 10 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber announced on Instagram on Friday that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing facial paralysis. Bieber cancelled tour dates Tuesday due to a then undisclosed illness.

In the three minute video, Bieber demonstrated the paralysis. His right eye could not blink and when he smiled, only the left side of his mouth moved.

Bieber said he expects to make a full recovery after taking time to rest.

"My body's telling me I gotta slow down," Bieber said. " I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt comes from the virus that causes chickenpox. The virus remains in your body for the rest of your life and can cause flare-ups.

Ramsay Hunt can be treated with medications and steroids. Bieber said he is doing facial exercises to recover.

Bieber apologized to his fans for the cancellation of tour dates.

"We don't know how much time it's going to be but it's going to be okay, I hope," Bieber said. I love you guys. Peace."

Justin Bieber attends documentary screening of 'Justin Bieber: Our World'

UPI News

