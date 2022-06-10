ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead School District moves graduation ceremonies to Spokane Arena

By Erin Robinson
 4 days ago
MEAD, Wash. – The Mead School District has moved its graduation ceremonies because of forecasted rainy weather.

Seniors were set to graduate at the district’s Union Stadium, but will now cross the stage inside the Spokane Arena on Saturday.

Rain is predicted to fall for most of the day Saturday.

Not only are ceremonies moving indoors, but the start time has also changed.

Mt. Spokane High School’s graduation will start at 1 p.m. with doors opening at noon, while Mead High School’s graduation will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Additional information will be sent to district families later in the day Friday.

