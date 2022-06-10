WNC JeepFest, in its third year, biggest fundraising boost for Sarge's Animal Rescue

Asheville – Jars and jars of flavorful honey can be found at the Salvage Station at 468 Riverside Drive in Asheville this coming Sunday, June 5th from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Each and every jar has its own distinctive flavor, as the bees have gathering the nectar from the flowering trees nearby to produce a regionally distinct honey. For a better understanding of how labor intensive the making of this honey is, CHBR founder and executive director, Carl Chesick said 2 million flowers must be visited to collect enough nectar to produce a 16 oz. jar of honey—-unimaginable!

