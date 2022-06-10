WNC JeepFest, in its third year, biggest fundraising boost for Sarge's Animal Rescue

We're at Chimney Rock State Park, about 25 miles southeast of Asheville, North Carolina, for Flag Day. The 6,807-acre park gets its name from the 315-foot spire that offers expansive views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. If you're wondering how this sizable flag made it up to the summit, we don't know the answer to that. But there is an elevator inside the mountain that can zip you to the top in 32 seconds. The other option is to hike up the 499 steps to the viewpoint.
