Maggie Valley, NC

WNC JeepFest, in its third year, biggest fundraising boost for Sarge's Animal Rescue

By Rex Hodge
my40.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The WNC JeepFest in Maggie Valley keeps growing. This is the 3rd year of the event at the town's festival grounds. It's underway Friday,...

my40.tv

my40.tv

Juneteenth events scheduled for Asheville and other areas across the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Juneteenth is just around the corner and several events have been planned to kick off the weekend celebration. June 19 signifies a now-federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrating African-American culture. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'I hope they will get behind it:' Community pushes to rebuild Jones Park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly 800 people have signed a petition to rebuild a North Asheville park that was torn down last year. Jones Park Playground near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. "When the park was...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

From CPP: Why small NC mountain city is taking on nation’s largest hospital system

By Shelby Harris, originally published by Carolina Public Press. Carolina Public Press is an independent, in-depth and investigative nonprofit news service for North Carolina. A small mountain city is challenging the nation’s largest hospital system in court. Brevard officials say that, after years of community complaints and declining medical...
City
Maggie Valley, NC
tribpapers.com

Eyes of the World on Asheville’s 11th Annual Honey Fest

Asheville – Jars and jars of flavorful honey can be found at the Salvage Station at 468 Riverside Drive in Asheville this coming Sunday, June 5th from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Each and every jar has its own distinctive flavor, as the bees have gathering the nectar from the flowering trees nearby to produce a regionally distinct honey. For a better understanding of how labor intensive the making of this honey is, CHBR founder and executive director, Carl Chesick said 2 million flowers must be visited to collect enough nectar to produce a 16 oz. jar of honey—-unimaginable!
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Why are Asheville City pools not open yet?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With record-setting temperatures headed our way this week, many people are looking to cool off in the pool. Asheville City pools aren't open for the season and one viewer reached out to News 13 for an update. "Why is Recreation Park Pool not open for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Wnc#Fundraising#Vehicles#Animal Rescue#The Wnc Jeepfest
my40.tv

Firefighters give Candler Elementary students a ride to school

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a very special morning for some Candler Elementary School students, who got to ride to school with Enka firefighters as a reward for being top readers. And at the fire station, the third-grade students who reached their reading goals in the Flashing Light...
CANDLER, NC
ourstate.com

A Guide to Downtown Hendersonville

When the Skyland Hotel opened in Hendersonville in 1929, it became a landmark for visitors. The stately six-story building, at the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue, signaled — and still does — that they had arrived downtown. It was there that local tour guide Mary Jo Padgett’s parents, who lived in Rutherford County, spent their honeymoon, years before Padgett would move to Hendersonville from Atlanta.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
wspa.com

Buncombe County reveals Juneteenth holiday schedule

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County outlined closures and a schedule of Juneteenth events beginning Friday, June 17 ahead of the holiday. Juneteenth was made a county holiday by the Board of Commissions in 2021, closing facilities the Friday on or before Juneteenth’s actual date of observance on June 19.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Two Asheville restaurants win James Beard awards

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Asheville restaurants are getting national recognition from the James Beard Foundation. Chai Pani was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Restaurant Award winner and Cúrate Bar de Tapas was honored with the Outstanding Hospitality Award during Monday night's ceremony in Chicago. full awards ceremony...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city leaders approved funding for the Hilliard Flats development. The development will consist of 80 micro housing units and community space. The developer applied for the city’s land-use incentive grant and, in return, allocated 16 of the apartments as affordable. The affordable units...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Applications for 2nd phase of Asheville Neighborhood Matching Grants opens June 20

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville announced the second phase of its Neighborhood Matching Grants will open for applications beginning June 20. These grants have three main goals: to build neighborhood capacity and increase civic participation; to empower neighborhoods to self-determine improvement projects; and to create and strengthen partnerships between the city and community groups. NMG program helps Asheville’s neighborhood-based organizations fund various improvement projects by providing a dollar-for-dollar matching grant of up to $5,000.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Annual Scottish Invasion of Greenville and Furman University

Asheville – Western North Carolina and the Upstate have one of the highest concentrations of Scots and Scots Irish decent. These mountains and foothills reminded them of a home they loved but had to leave. Their ancestors have been here for generations. Every year, Gallabrae, on Memorial Day weekend,...
peapix.com

Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina

We're at Chimney Rock State Park, about 25 miles southeast of Asheville, North Carolina, for Flag Day. The 6,807-acre park gets its name from the 315-foot spire that offers expansive views of Hickory Nut Gorge and Lake Lure with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. If you're wondering how this sizable flag made it up to the summit, we don't know the answer to that. But there is an elevator inside the mountain that can zip you to the top in 32 seconds. The other option is to hike up the 499 steps to the viewpoint.
my40.tv

Asheville council OKs Hilliard Flats development in split vote

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Affordable housing got a boost at Tuesday night's Asheville City Council, when officials approved funding for the Hilliard Flats development. The development, planned for 217 Hillard Ave., would consist of 80 micro-housing units and a community space. Developer, Hilliard Flats LLC., applied for the city’s...

