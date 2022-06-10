ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Tough

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5zqQ_0g7C0TOh00

TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Saint Francis Tulsa Tough kicks off June 10. It’s a three-day event that includes races, rides, and crits.

Each day, participants will have access to new courses and venues. There are also races for kids.

Schedule

You can find the weekend’s full schedule here.

Tulsa Tough begins Friday at 4 p.m. and the last ride begins Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

Where can I park?

Where do I park for Friday criteriums? Any surface lot near the Blue Dome District.

Where do I park for Saturday Gran Fondos? OSU-Tulsa parking lot. Saturday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for Saturday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near the Tulsa Arts District.

Where do I park for Sunday Gran Fondos? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map Directions to Parking

Where do I park for the Sunday criteriums? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street.

Where do I park for the Townie Ride? Park in the surface lots near 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. You will need to enter the start line via 18th Street. Sunday Parking Map, Directions to Parking

Are there COVID protocols?

No. Tulsa Tough will follow CDC and local guidelines at the time of the event.

Start & Finish Lines

Where is the starting line for the Friday Criteriums? Third Street and Elgin Avenue

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo start? North Elgin Avenue near Reconciliation Park; you will need to enter the start line from the north. Elgin Avenue will be blocked from Archer Street to John Hope Franklin Boulevard.

Where does the Saturday Gran Fondo finish? North of the race venue on Boston Avenue next to Griffin Communications.

How can my family find me after the Saturday Gran Fondo? Go to Guthrie Green located on Reconciliation Way and Cameron Street and Boston and Cincinnati Avenues.

Where is the starting line for the Saturday Criteriums? Reconciliation Way and Boston Avenue

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo start? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where does the Sunday Gran Fondo finish? 15th Street and Riverside Drive.

Where is the start line for Sunday Criteriums? Riverside Drive, between Houston and Indian Avenues.

Can I watch online?

Yes, you can watch the livestream here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Zasa's Pizza and Wings opens second location at Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Zasa's Pizza and Wings have opened a second location at Mother Road Market in midtown Tulsa. “Having the opportunity to expand to a second location in such a short amount of time is exciting and something restaurateurs rarely have the opportunity to experience,” said Tara Hattan, co-owner of Zasa’s Pizza and Wings. “Our original location serves South Tulsa well. I am eager to share the Zasa’s concept with midtown in a much more accessible and convenient way."
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Person climbs Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A person is climbing the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday. As of 9:05 a.m., police said a person with climbing gear is about 10 stories up the Devon Tower. A drone followed him up, and officers took the drone operator into custody.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters on scene of house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to the fire near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they saw flames from the house. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
LoneStar 92

Some Guy Tried to Scale the Tallest Building in Oklahoma This Morning

People that do this freak me the hell out. Nothing gives me more anxiety than watching someone scale a tall building. I can't watch those YouTube videos and it looks like we had a daredevil in Oklahoma City this morning. It looks like police were getting reports of a man trying to climb the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. Not only is that the tallest building in the city, it is the tallest in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hope Franklin
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Authorities seach for missing 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are searching for teenage girl who has gone missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). 16-year-old Myangel Puckett has been missing from Tulsa, Okla. since Jan. 7, 2022. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cooking Corner: Cowboy Candy

TULSA, Oklahoma - If you're craving something savory, today is your lucky day. Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined the News On 6 at 4 p.m. show to share her recipe for Cowboy Candy.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen shot in both legs in south Tulsa shootout

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a teenager was shot in both of his legs during a shootout Tuesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot when he was caught in the crossfire between two different groups shooting at each other at Savanna Landing Apartments.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#What You Need#Art#Need To Know#Osu#Cdc
KFOR

John Mulaney set to perform at Tulsa’s River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Award-winning comedian, actor and writer, John Mulaney is coming to Oklahoma in October. The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour will make a stop at the River Spirit Casino and Resort’s concert venue, The Cove in Tulsa on Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m. Attendees...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Post Malone coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center announced Post Malone is headed to downtown Tulsa. The Grammy Award-nominated artist will stop at the BOK for his “Twelve Carat Tour” on Friday, Oct. 28, with special guest Roddy Ricch. Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso woman searching for her two missing dogs

Owasso, Okla. — An Owasso woman is search for her two dogs after they went missing on Monday. Nora and Meelo went missing on Monday, around 3 p.m., in Owasso’s Cornerstone Neighborhood between 76th and 154th east Ave in Owasso. The dogs’ owner, Beck Rolseth said they are...
OWASSO, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy