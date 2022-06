GASTONIA, N.C. — One of the shooters involved in an incident at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia last week acted in self-defense, police said Monday. Gastonia police said a 17-year-old was leaving the mall when he saw an 18-year-old man and 21-year-old woman going inside. Investigators said the 17-year-old and 18-year-old got into an argument, which led to the 17-year-old pulling out a handgun and opening fire at the couple. A 42-year-old man who happened to be outside the mall was also hit by gunfire, police said.

