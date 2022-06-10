1 person killed in West Berkeley train strike

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend. California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness. El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. 30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say. An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

19 HOURS AGO