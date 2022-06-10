1 person killed in West Berkeley train strike

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A trailer fire blocked lanes of US-101 South in San Jose near the Lawrence Expressway offramp early Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. All lanes were open again as of 10:02 a.m. Monday, according to the CHP. KRON On is streaming live news now Lanes 1 and 2 were reopened open […]
A postal worker was attacked and robbed in the East Bay Monday. The crime occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Lafayette on Camino Diablo near Acalanes High School. The worker had to go to the hospital for treatment from her injuries, police said. There is no word on how much was...
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park.
Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage.
There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
A man was hospitalized after being wounded in a shooting Monday evening in West Berkeley, authorities report. At about 5:30 p.m, police responded to multiple calls of gunfire in a residential neighborhood near Sixth Street and Channing Way and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, BPD Lt. Melanie Turner said.
A big-rig trailer caught fire on southbound Highway 101 in Sunnyvale, bringing traffic to a near standstill early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Sig-alert was issued at about 4:25 a.m. for southbound 101 at Lawrence Expressway, where all lanes initially were blocked. The far left lane reopened soon after.
Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Hatchery Road. The incident happened 12:30 p.m., along Old Redwood Highway near Hatchery Road. According to reports, the driver of a Ford F-150 struck Ficarra Jr. after he reportedly walked out in front of the pickup for reasons still not known. Responding...
On Wednesday, May 25, at 5:50PM, a VTA bus operator was violently attacked at the Milpitas Transit Center. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Transit Patrol (which heads up VTA security) has put out word that they’re seeking help identifying the attacker. When the operator got off his...
(KRON) — The three right lanes of the US-101 northbound were blocked due to a traffic collision north of De Long Avenue, according to a tweet from the CHP Marin. As of 6:18 p.m., all lanes had reopened. KRON On is streaming news live now
A UC Berkeley student and former Cal football player is facing criminal charges after officials said he attacked three people in a "violent rage" on College Avenue in the Elmwood neighborhood earlier this month, court papers said.
Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday honoring the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, has a rich history in the East Bay. Though it wasn’t considered a federal holiday until 2021, and California didn’t make the day official until 2003, the city of Berkeley’s celebration has been going strong since 1986, making it the longest-running Juneteenth event in Northern California.
In the video, the owner of the car grab on in an effort to stop the carjacking. Instead, he's dragged on the ground, several feet before letting go. He suffered abrasions to multiple parts of his body, including his face.
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy was killed in East Palo Alto and police are now looking for two possible suspects seen running away. In a news release, police said police received a Shotspotter alert Monday just after 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue. Officers...
STOCKTON (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a security guard in Stockton shot a man on Monday.
Stockton police say the incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. near Pershing Avenue and Rosemarie Lane.
Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but the security guard reported that a 34-year-old man had allegedly swung a metal object – prompting the guard to fire one shot.
The suspect was struck by the gunshot and was soon rushed to the hospital. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the case has now been referred to the district attorney’s office for a review.
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A 30-year-old woman died after she fell off a personal watercraft at Folsom Lake over the weekend.
California State Parks officials say, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, they got a report of a woman and two other people falling off their watercraft in Folsom Lake. A Good Samaritan managed to help the three get back onto their vessel and guided them to the Brown’s Ravine launch ramp
At some point while on the way to the launch ramp, officials say the woman lost consciousness.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the launch ramp and immediately started CPR. Medics soon took over and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital.
30-year-old Ariel Pittman was later pronounced dead, officials say.
An exact cause of death is still unclear. State Parks officials say Pittman was wearing a lifejacket at the time, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
