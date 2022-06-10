Remembering Julee Cruise With 5 Essential Tracks

The Steve Miller Band's Book of Dreams was the culmination of what could only be called a dream period for the guitarist and his cohorts. Riding high on the platinum success of 1973's The Joker, Miller — who'd been hard at it on his own since 1968 and, truthfully, well before that — took an unusual and perhaps career-threatening step. After recording and releasing eight albums in a little more than five years, and spending 250 days and nights on the road, he was feeling burned out. An initial attempt to follow up The Joker flamed out. So in 1975, Miller informed his booking agent that he'd be taking a year off the road to focus on songwriting and recording. He set up shop in the Northern California city of Novato, with an 8-track recording set-up and was joined by bassist Lonnie Turner and drummer Gary Mallaber.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO