(WSYR-TV) — Despite the gas tax cap lowering gas prices at the beginning of the month, last week they shot back up near the $5.00 mark in New York State, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of gas is $5.01 which is up 14 cents compared to last Monday. Meanwhile, drivers in the Empire State are paying 13 cents more with the state average at $5.04.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO