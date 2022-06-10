ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Details into deadly Marathon gas station shooting involving ice cream truck revealed

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Update: This article was updated June 12, 2022, with more information on the deceased.

A convenience store parking lot crash escalated from talks about damage to a man fatally shot , according to court documents.

The chain of events began about 11 p.m. Thursday when the driver of an ice cream truck struck a parked Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas at the intersection of East 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

The driver of the Camaro, identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as Desmond Banks, walked out of the store soon after the crash and pointed at the damage to his car, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators said in court documents.

Downloaded surveillance video from the gas station showed the drivers "exchange words" several times, police said.

As both men talked about the crash, the ice cream truck driver pulled a gun out of his pants and began to wave it around, using the gun to point at the damage before placing it back into his pants.

During another "exchange of words" the man again pulls the firearm out and waves it a second time.

He then steps back, raises the firearm and shoots Banks three times. Banks falls down and the shooter walks closer and "shoots at him on the ground two more times," investigators said in court documents.

The shooter fled in the ice cream truck before police arrive. Banks was pronounced dead in the store parking lot by medics.

About an hour after the shooting Darius Butts arrived at the store and walked into the crime scene yelling, 'I shot him,' police said in court documents.

Butts, 41, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is facing a murder charge.  Once arrested, police say Butts was too intoxicated and angry to give a complete statement.

Anyone with information about this event should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Gary.Toms@Indy.Gov .

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.  People can also download the P3tips mobile app to submit a tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Details into deadly Marathon gas station shooting involving ice cream truck revealed

Comments / 6

Lonna Johnson
3d ago

it seems he left the screen for an hour and got drunk. Then returned to turn his self in...sad to get that angry and take a life as if you have the right to take what you did not give... prayers for the family

Reply
2
 

WIBC.com

Docs: Ice Cream Truck Driver Shot and Killed Man After Argument at Gas Station Parking Lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators have arrested an ice cream truck driver accused of shooting and killing a man after a confrontation in a gas station parking lot. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Darius Butts, 42, for the murder of Desmond Banks, 32. According to investigators, Butts confronted and fatally shot Banks at the Marathon Gas Station at 9950 E. 38th St. on the night of June 9.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed after evading traffic stop, says Marion police

MARION, Ind. — One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist fled a traffic stop in Marion, Indiana. Officials say they noticed a motorcyclist speeding just after 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 16th Street and Western Avenue. A Marion officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but police say the motorcyclist […]
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Man pulls rifle on Taco Bell workers, forces them to open register

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is accused of pointing a rifle at employees during an armed robbery at an Indianapolis Taco Bell. Police say a man dressed in a black puffy jacket, black t-shirt and black ripped jeans robbed the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 29. He’s described as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a dark skin tone.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Investigation underway after 2 found dead on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after police reported finding two deceased people on the city’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue at around 9:09 p.m. on a death investigation report. Police confirmed that once […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Shocking video shows shooting unfold at east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is a city seeking answers yet again after a violent weekend with several shootings, including one that sent five people to the hospital. Investigators aren't saying what started Sunday morning's shooting at Warren Harbor Apartments, which is located in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace near the intersection of East 21st Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Marion pursuit ends in fatal motorcycle crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Sunday pursuit ended with a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a police car. At 11:30 p.m., a Marion Police officer attempted to stop a 1976 Kawasaki motorcycle going over the speed limit near the 2000 block of Western Ave. Jeremy Swygard, 44 of...
MARION, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indianapolis woman, man convicted in connection to 8-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man and woman have been convicted for their roles in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. After a three-day trial, Derrick Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in a death, and battery resulting in serious […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD detectives arrest suspect for alleged involvement in weekend shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) aggravated assault detectives arrested 19-year-old Raniya Lee for her alleged involvement in an early Sunday morning shooting. On Sunday June 12, 2022, just before 1:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were dispatched to 9226 Sussex Terrace, on a report of a person shot....
The Exponent

Two from WL arrested for allegedly dealing fentanyl

Two people from West Lafayette were arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotic drug and dealing of a narcotic drug. Lorenzo Butler, 51, and Witonna Butler, 53, of the 1100 block of Summer Drive, were both arrested after Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force and West Lafayette Police Department officers found 25 grams of alleged fentanyl while executing a search warrant for suspected drug dealing, according to a press release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Plainfield Police: Jury duty call is a scam

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is sending out a warning to residents after receiving multiple reports of scam calls Monday. The department issued an alert on Facebook, saying the calls come from someone claiming to be a representative of PPD. "They mention that you missed jury duty...
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lightning sparks fire at retired IFD firefighter’s home

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter’s family was forced out of their home right before going on vacation after a lightning strike sparked a fire Monday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 8000 block of Cardinal Cove E around 3:30 Monday afternoon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man shot during possible robbery along the Bloomington Rail Trail Sunday

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near the Bloomington Rail Trail Sunday afternoon, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Troy Thomas. One person was injured. Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday the MCSO responded to reports that a male was shot around West Country Club Road...
