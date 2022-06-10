ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton Group Announces Charity Show With Wu-Tang Clan Members

By Tim Weisberg
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wu-Tang Clan members Masta Killa and Inspectah Deck are coming to Taunton, Massachusetts for a special charity event, according to online sources. A ticketing website is now selling tickets for “PAPA 2022” on July 28 at the Taunton After School Academy located at 1 Porter Street in Taunton. The show will...

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Bristol Plymouth Celebration of Seniors This Friday in Westport

This Friday, June 17, WBSM will broadcast live from the Bristol Plymouth Celebration of Seniors conference at White’s of Westport. The conference returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is put on by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s Office, along with the Town of Rochester Council on Aging and Coastline Elderly Services.
WESTPORT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taunton, MA
Society
City
Taunton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Society
1420 WBSM

Middleboro’s Dave’s Diner Debunks Rumor of Impending Closing

Dave’s Diner in Middleboro is not closing, despite an online rumor that was circulating Monday morning. In fact, the business may soon be growing. A since-deleted post appeared in the Middleboro Helping Middleboro Facebook group on Monday from a “Jeff Phfizer” which stated: “Good morning my fellow Dave’s Diner enthusiasts, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce and pass on the message from Dave Fischer (sic) himself, Dave’s Diner will be permanently closing at the end of the summer of 2022.”
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

A Fancy, Free Newport Perk for Hospitality Workers

If you work in the hospitality industry, you don't need me to tell you that you've had a rough couple of years. Between getting laid off during the pandemic and consistently working in a shorthanded environment with customers who just don't "get it," hospitality workers deserve a little perk. That's...
NEWPORT, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford’s “The Vault Music Hall & Pub” at Greasy Luck closes their doors

“ANNOUNCEMENT: The Vault Music Hall will be closing down effective immediately. We’re working with the agents for all of the bands that were scheduled over the next several months to see if we can get the shows moved to other venues within the region, so keep an eye out for announcements regarding that. All tickets for future shows will be refunded over the next few days.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Inspectah Deck
Person
Masta Killa
Person
Nas
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Arts Get $70k in State Grants

NEW BEDFORD — Seven arts and culture projects in New Bedford have been chosen for a total of $70,000 in funding to bring their ideas to life. New Bedford Creative announced on Monday the recipients of the "Art is Everywhere" grant from MassDevelopment and the Barr Foundation. This year,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Skinz
universalhub.com

The secret hiding place of the US Open buses revealed

Brendan reports the Dedham Mall has finally found a use for its usually half-empty parking lot off Incinerator Road: Fill them with the buses and shuttle vans that will carry the Lacoste set to and from the US Open at, not just any country club, but THE Country Club. Ed....
DEDHAM, MA
westobserver.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at these 14 Boston-area events

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. JUNETEENTH BOSTON 2022 Juneteenth Boston and the Nubian Square Foundation will host a three-day celebration, starting with a 1.6-mile March to Freedom from the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to Roxbury’s Nubian Square. The next day, head to South Boston for the family-friendly Juneteenth Carson Beach Day. Finally, swap your swim trunks for something stylish and join the Juneteenth Royalty Gala, showcasing the celebration’s theme of “radically reclaiming Black royalty.” March to Freedom: June 17, 3-5 p.m., free, 120 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Juneteenth Carson Beach Day: June 18, 1-7 p.m., free, 165 J Day Blvd. Juneteenth Royalty Gala: June 19, 7 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $45, 2300 Washington St. eventbrite.com.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Missing Dighton Cat Comes Back After Two Months

Bean the cat spent almost two months away from his home in North Dighton and it took the community's help to bring him back. Jordan Lynn was relentless in the widespread effort to get her beloved Bean home. After 57 days, countless social media posts and more than 400 flyers, this story has a happy ending.
DIGHTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies husband, wife who died in crash in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a crash in Seekonk on Monday night that claimed the life of a husband and wife. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Route 44 just after 6 p.m. found a 2004 Corvette that had collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy