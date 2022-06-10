ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

G League Ignite's Dyson Daniels thinks he could mesh with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Australia native Dyson Daniels is a projected lottery pick in the NBA Draft on June 23, but his pre-draft workouts, including one with the Pacers on Friday, aren't his first time in the NBA realm. He got an initial taste when he moved away from home and joined the NBA Global Academy in Australia's capital city of Canberra when he was 16, and he received a bigger dose by turning down colleges and playing alongside other top prospects and former NBA veterans with the G League Ignite.

Daniels, 19, was at his best with the ball in his hands during a promising season for the Ignite, a pro team founded in 2020 that competes in the NBA G League. But the 6-7 guard understands that wouldn't be the case in Indiana.

The Pacers traded for standout point guard Tyrese Haliburton last season, so whoever they select with the sixth pick in the draft will have to mesh off the ball with the team's most prized player. Daniels, who averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.9%, 25.5% on 3s and 73.7% at the free-throw line in 14 games for the Ignite, believes he can be that guy.

"For me, this offseason has been a big focus on my shooting, being able to knock down the shot so I can play off the ball," Daniels said. "I'm confident in my shot now, so I feel like playing here with a guy like Tyrese, who's a very good passer as well, I can play off the ball, cut to spots and knock down the shot. That's something that's come a long way in my game, and it's definitely something I've worked on because every team usually has a primary ball-handler."

Daniels, who said he's drawn comparisons to Haliburton and Lonzo Ball, was joined at the Pacers' practice facility Friday by Miami's Kameron McGusty and Villanova's Jermaine Samuels Jr. Another potential lottery pick, Baylor's Jeremy Sochan — who played one season alongside Purdue star and potential top-five pick Jaden Ivey at Indiana prep powerhouse La Lumiere — was supposed to be there, as well as Urbas Fuenlabrada's Ziga Samar and Iraurgi SB's Pavel Savkov, but all three missed the workout due to flight issues.

Their absences made the workout more individualized, but Daniels said he was still able to display his prowess on both sides of the ball. Aside from improving his outside shooting, Daniels is already a stout perimeter defender, which would be welcome on the Pacers. Last season, Indiana had the third-worst defensive rating in the NBA.

"I think with my defense, you can see that on film and things like that, but coming here you play 1-on-1, you play 3-on-3, 2-on-2, so you can show that in the drills and stuff," Daniels said. "Busting through screens, using your hands, getting deflections, things like that. ... Showing that's my main strength and showing that offensive stuff that I've worked on as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc8he_0g7Bz1wh00

Daniels has also worked out for the Pistons (No. 5 pick), Trail Blazers (No. 7), Pelicans (No. 8), Spurs (No. 9) and Knicks (No. 11). He'll soon work out for the Kings (No. 4) and Wizards (No. 10).

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Daniels was one of four G League Ignite players selected for the Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend in Cleveland. He won the event alongside Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Cleveland's Evan Mobley, who were the No. 1 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A pair of Ignite alum, Houston's Jalen Green (the No. 2 pick) and Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7), were also participants.

"Obviously those guys are great players," Daniels said of Kuminga and Green. "They earned their spot. They worked hard. I think the G League (Ignite) is a legitimate path. That's why I chose it. I thought it was gonna work out for me and gives me confidence coming into this process."

Less than two weeks remain before Daniels' glimpses of the NBA turn into everyday life. He's been invited to the green room on draft night in Brooklyn, where his childhood dream will finally come true.

"You just gotta push through it," Daniels said of his eight pre-draft workouts. "It is tough, but I enjoy the game. I like coming in here. I like competing. It's tough on your body, all the flying, all the playing, stuff like that. But the stakes are high, and at the end of the day, hopefully it pays off."

