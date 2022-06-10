ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 men try stealing $4,200 liquor bottle, only to get away with cheap decoy

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Police are looking for three men caught on camera robbing a liquor store in west Houston but managed to only get away with a cheap decoy bottle. The Houston Police Department said it happened on Monday, May 23rd around 2 p.m. when three unidentified men walked into a liquor...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 19

William Henderson
4d ago

I noticed all these thugs travel in packs of 2 or 3 at a time. Always up to no good. Repeat and come to Jesus Christ before it's too late. One day God's patience will wear out. " For the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life in Jesus Christ our Lord ". Romans 6:23 ✝️ 🙏

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Houston, TX Police Looking For 3 Dummies Who Stole Dummy Liquor Bottle

Its nice to get off of work and enjoy an "adult beverage". Some folks prefer just a cold beer and some prefer top shelf drinks that aren't necessarily cheap. Now when it comes to this story, you have to wonder what these wanna be crooks were thinking as they walked inside a Houston liquor store with a plan to steal some "top shelf" liquor but walked out with next to nothing but some potential charges.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thieves targeting $4,200 bottle of liquor get decoy instead

HOUSTON — Surveillance video shows a suspect grabbing the bottle out of an employee’s hands and running out of the store. Surveillance video shared by police shows the three men walking into a Houston liquor store and approaching a display case. Police said that the men asked about a bottle priced at $4,200 behind the case. When an employee unlocked the display and pulled out the bottle, video shows one of the men forcibly grabbing the bottle from the employee’s hands before running out of the store. Police said a second suspect then reached into the case and took a second box of the same liquor, only dropping it and running away when he realized the box was empty.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman in custody fires gun hidden under her dress in Conroe hospital

CONROE, Texas - A 65-year-old woman was arrested after firing a gun she hid under her dress at HCA Conroe. Glendar Jackson was being transported to HCA Conroe for a mental health evaluation and emergency detention order from Harris County. When they got to the hospital, Jackson was secured to...
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Surveillance Photos in Sam Houston Parkway murder

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at 2950 West Sam Houston Parkway South service road (Beltway 8) about 10:15 p.m. on May 27. Police said the suspect is described as a black male wearing red shorts, white tank...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC13 Houston

Police looking for gunman accused of shooting woman on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a shooter that police said left a woman dead in southeast Houston. Officers said the woman was shot while riding in a car at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway. A black SUV with out-of-state plates pulled...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Store#Decoy#Alcohol#Houston Police#Nike
KHOU

Heatmap shows where carjackings are happening most in Houston

HOUSTON — Violent crime is up all over Houston, including a concerning spike in unsolved carjackings. KHOU 11 Investigates crunched the numbers and found hotspots in key parts of the city. “It’s a disturbing trend and it bothers all of us,” said Sr. Officer Jeff Brieden, with the Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENCY WITH A CHILD AT ROMAN FOREST POOL

Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
ROMAN FOREST, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy