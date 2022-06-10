Buddy bench helps those in need of a friend

A 5th grader wants to make sure everyone has a buddy.

So, she and her class came up with a solution.

Friday, Central Elementary in Edgewater unveiled their first 'buddy bench.'

5th grader Madison said it started with seeing lonely kids at recess.

“I saw a lot of kids on the playground alone and myself was also alone sometimes so, I just I wanted to give a buddy bench to the community so that everyone can have a friend,” said Madison.

The school said a buddy bench is meant to be a place where children can sit so teachers and other students can notice that they are in need of a friend.

Homestead gardens donated one-thousand dollars to get the bench built.

Parents raised the remaining 400 dollars.