ODESSA, Texas — Since Monday evening, city crews have been working to fix a broken water line. "First of all, it was trying to identify an actual break," said Javier Joven, Mayor of Odessa. "There was a large amount of water being exited from that general area, so as they continued to try to shut off valves, some of them obviously did not work."

ODESSA, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO