The devastation from the Rock Creek flood event in Red Lodge, Montana is continuing this afternoon (June 13th, 2022). Folks in Red Lodge are doing water and supply runs according to Ironhorn Weddings on Facebook as well as Carbon Alerts. Carbon Alerts states, “Filled and unfilled sandbags are available at the County Shop in Red Lodge. If you need bags to help control flooding, please feel free to head over there to grab some.”

