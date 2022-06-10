ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Wolf pack kills calf, forcing decision on lethal control

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnwG0_0g7ByAqC00

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — A wolf pack in northeastern Washington state has killed another calf, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine whether to cull the pack, officials said.

The Togo pack of wolves has attacked three calves over the past 30 days, surpassing the threshold of livestock kills for the department to consider killing one or two wolves to curb the livestock killing, The Capital Press reported.

The other killings of livestock were confirmed on May 17 and May 18. The latest calf killed belonged to a different rancher than the first two that were attacked, officials said.

The Togo pack territory in Ferry County is the only one that Fish and Wildlife classifies as a “chronic-conflict zone” because of the frequency of livestock attacks.

Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized culling the pack five times since 2018 and killed one wolf in the five attempts.

Fish and Wildlife officials met Thursday to discuss a recommendation for Susewind.

Susewind authorized culling the pack last summer. The department didn’t kill a wolf, but said the ground search for the pack may have discouraged it from attacking more cattle.

The pack has been attacking in private pastures patrolled by ranchers and state-funded range riders, which the department says is the best non-lethal way to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.

If the department decides on lethal control, it typically tries to kill one or two wolves and then suspends action to determine whether livestock attacks stop.

The department counted seven wolves in the Togo pack at the end of 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Portland Company Fined By Washington State

In this photo taken April 26, 2017, the Washington State Capitol, also known as the Legislative Building, is seen in Olympia. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Ecology says the contractor, 1108 South Hillhurst Subdivision LLC, was fined for “repeatedly discharging polluted construction storm water into a tributary of Gee Creek.” Officials say inspectors documented seven instances of polluted construction storm water flowing into a Gee Creek tributary. Gee Creek is a Columbia River tributary. The contractor has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal it to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Washington Redoubling Detection Efforts for Deadly Neurological Disease Found in Deer, Elk

Washington wildlife managers are increasing how often they will be testing for a deadly neurological disease found in deer and elk. Starting on July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be accepting and testing for chronic wasting disease from deer and elk throughout Northeast Washington (Region 1). At the same time, WDFW has also started collecting and testing samples from road-killed animals that are being salvaged under the state's road kill salvage law.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation’s oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Togo#Wolves#Animals#The Capital Press
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone closed after historic floods; some areas cut off, tourists stranded

Communities bordering Yellowstone National Park were isolated and tourists stranded Tuesday after record floodwaters knocked out roads and bridges in Montana and Wyoming and forced the closure of all entrances to the park. The flooding followed a torrent of rain that combined with a rapidly melting snowpack and came just as the summer tourist season was ramping up. While numerous homes and other structures were destroyed, there were no immediate...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
q13fox.com

5 Washington men among 31 arrested near Idaho Pride event

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members were...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho officials close popular recreation area due to trash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage

IRWINDALE, California (AP) — Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers. The company said in its April 19 email that all orders submitted after that date would...
AGRICULTURE
capcity.news

Flooding risk continues in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

CASPER, Wyo. — The risk of flooding continues in areas of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho on Tuesday after historic flooding led to damage, the isolation of some communities and the closure of Yellowstone National Park on Monday. The Stillwater River near Absarokee, Montana, which experienced “unprecedented flooding” on Monday,...
WYOMING STATE
104.3 WOW Country

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy