Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputies arrested two of their own employees on Friday for allegedly exploiting the elderly.

Civilian clerk Alicia Scheel and SRSO Deputy Carl Scheel III were arrested and charged with one felony count of exploiting the elderly between $10,000 and $50,000 for moving Carl Scheel III's father's truck under their names without the father's consent.

"Agency employees will always be held to high standards, both on and off duty," Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a news release. "Although an arrest has been made, we are continuing this investigation and it remains very active."

They employees were immediately relieved of their positions, according to the press release.

According to warrant requests released by the SRSO, the senior Scheel told investigators his deceased daughter owned a truck that Scheel III was now driving and refusing to return. The elder Scheel said he had helped his daughter pay for the truck and his name was on it.

After an investigation, deputies reportedly learned that Scheel III and his wife had power of attorney of the senior Scheel, as well as a legal duty to act in his interest.

According to the SRSO document, Carl Scheel III and Alicia Scheel had used their power of attorney to put the truck in the younger Scheel's name, and the transaction was allegedly done "without the consent, knowledge and/or benefit of Scheel Jr."

The warrant documents indicate the Scheels were booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on Friday afternoon, however as of Friday evening the jail's website did not reflect their booking or bond information.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Two SRSO employees arrested, charged with felonies for exploiting father