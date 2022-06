WATERTOWN - Vero Health and Rehabilitation of Watertown is one of the lowest rated homes in the state. The subject of several I-Team investigations involving claims of abuse and neglect, the facility is facing new allegations from a Braintree mother who says her quadriplegic son died as a result of the home's negligence.Marie Shadduck says by the time staff used Jack's phone to call 911, he was already dead. Marie tells the I-Team, "ultimately I think that he suffocated." Jack's phone shows 11 calls to the nurse's station that day. Marie says no one ever answered or went to help...

