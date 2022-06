Complaints of flooding into businesses located along the second phase of a joint project to improve an alley were lodged to the Picayune City Council Tuesday night. Hal and Pam Schrock said that the new concrete installed as part of the alley project has caused their son’s jujitsu business to flood. Compounded with the fact he just purchased the building from Bill Edwards, the flooding caused damage to equipment in the business.

