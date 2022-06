ATASCOSA, Texas — A woman lost her leg after jumping off a moving train in Atascosa, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pearsall Road and Wheeler Road. Authorities said the woman and several others were riding on the train and decided to jump off. Her right leg was caught under the train's wheel, and it cut off her leg.

ATASCOSA, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO