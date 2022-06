Back by popular demand, Samson Estates Winery in Everson will again host its summer concert series. Bands will perform in their pavilion, where you can enjoy the performances surrounded by the winery’s berry fields. Seating is limited in the pavilion, but there’s ample room on the manicured lawn to take in the show — feel free to bring chairs or lay out a blanket. Be sure to show up hungry to the concert, as each one features one of Whatcom County’s favorite food trucks.

1 DAY AGO