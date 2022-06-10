ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeMarco Murray the featured speaker at OKC Metro High School Sports Awards

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
The Oklahoman is proud to announce DeMarco Murray, Dallas Cowboys and University of Oklahoma Legend and current Oklahoma Sooners running backs coach, as the special guest speaker at the 2022 OKC Metro High School Sports Awards.

The OKC Metro High School Sports Awards, presented by BancFirst, will be held live on June 13 at Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

The show honors more than 200 high school athletes from across the area as well as awarding players of the year for more than 20 sports. It will also include several major awards, including overall Girls Athlete of the Year, Boys Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Courage Award. 

“It’s a privilege to be able to honor the Oklahoma City area’s best high school athletes,” Murray said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to succeed, and these students have shown that they have what it takes. They’ve not only made their families and friends proud, they’ve proven that OKC area students are some of the best in the nation."

Murray’s career has come full circle in the state of Oklahoma. After being a three-sport athlete in high school, Murray came to Oklahoma, where he made his name known. He still holds the school record for career all-purpose yards, career touchdowns, and kickoff return average. He was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree.

After his stellar college career, Murray headed to the NFL after being drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent seven years in the league and was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 after leading the league in rushing attempts, rushing yards and touchdowns. He broke the thousand-yard mark three times in his career before retiring after the 2017 season.

Despite being done with playing, Murray was never far away from the game. He spent the 2018 season commentating on games for Fox before getting back in the game as a coach. After one season coaching at Arizona, Murray has returned to his alma mater, where he is now serving as running backs coach at Oklahoma.

Nominated athletes must register for the event here. Each nominated athlete will receive one free ticket for admittance to the show. Additional tickets may be purchased here. All details are available at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/okc.

