Wilmington, DE

Man disguised as Garda employee carjacks, robs armored truck near Wilmington Friday: Police

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

A man disguised in a Garda uniform carjacked and robbed an armored truck near Wilmington on Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

No one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

The Garda armored truck was parked outside Pabian Properties at 101 N. Maryland Ave. near Wilmington at 11:30 a.m. The suspect, whom witnesses described as wearing a mask and a dark blue Garda uniform, assaulted two employees as they left the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIuZR_0g7BxH3U00

The man had a handgun, according to state police, and was able to disarm one of the women. He also used a stun gun on her, which police said left the woman with "minor injuries."

The robber drove off in the truck toward Mansion Road and Mary Street, about half a mile away, police said. He took an "undisclosed amount of cash" and ditched the truck, leaving in an "unknown direction." Police did not say how much money was in the truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectove Kirchenbauer at 302-365-8428 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

