Greenwood, AR

Heavy rains in Greenwood, Arkansas cause damage to water system

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

Residents were asked Friday afternoon to reduce their water usage while repairs were made to the system that had been caused by heavy rains.

Flooding Friday morning swamped low-lying areas of Greenwood. Water rose around the City Hall and post office. City officials asked residents to avoid watering or irrigating Friday afternoon.

Water rescues were reported in the Indian Hills addition where a number of homes had water inside, according to TV reports.

Damage was reported to the infrastructure around Greenwood Lake

A river flooding warning remained in effect Friday night in the Arkansas River Valley.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Heavy rains in Greenwood, Arkansas cause damage to water system

